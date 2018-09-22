Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.86 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 87,690 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 104,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 672,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Roy A. Guthrie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,351.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

