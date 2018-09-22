Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.06 Million Stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,165,000 after buying an additional 172,900 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 53.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,258,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,263,000 after buying an additional 1,129,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 25.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,207,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,149,000 after buying an additional 648,680 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,136,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,726,000 after buying an additional 78,670 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,451,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $86,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $137,871.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $532,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

REG opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $70.64.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.18 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.