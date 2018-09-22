Macquarie Analysts Give Zalando (ZAL) a €50.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.07 ($51.24).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Tuesday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

