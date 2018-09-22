Macerich Co (MAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to post $217.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.19 million. Macerich posted sales of $242.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $861.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $846.87 million to $874.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $884.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $858.99 million to $906.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. Macerich had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. 1,550,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,230. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Macerich has a 1-year low of $52.45 and a 1-year high of $69.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,835,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,633,000 after buying an additional 395,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Macerich by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,263,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,316,000 after buying an additional 2,874,194 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,892,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,237,000 after buying an additional 93,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,177,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,993,000 after buying an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macerich by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,022,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,924,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

