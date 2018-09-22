Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $116.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.36 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.