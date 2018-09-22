Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.29. Lowe’s Companies also reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell purchased 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,122,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,835. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $75.36 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

