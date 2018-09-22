Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 91.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $337.66 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $291.52 and a 52 week high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $349.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

