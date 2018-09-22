Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.85. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 15.62%. equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 81,456 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,889.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 45,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.