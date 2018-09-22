LKQ Co. (LKQ) Position Trimmed by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,201,547 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,981,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,281,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,102,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,523 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,681,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,847 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 10,434,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,978,000 after acquiring an additional 857,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $268,716.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of LKQ opened at $32.39 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

