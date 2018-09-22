LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) SVP Sells $32,470.65 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $32,470.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,689.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daryl Carlough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Daryl Carlough sold 1,493 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $33,144.60.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 667,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,448. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -428.33 and a beta of 1.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. LivePerson’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. Roth Capital raised their target price on LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,891,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 188.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

