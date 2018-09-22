LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Market Capitalization Achieves $10,548.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $10,548.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000869 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,081.00 or 3.45267786 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00124977 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

