Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF/A) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF/A) declared a dividend on Monday, September 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LGF/A shares. SunTrust Banks raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.