Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Newriver Reit (NRR)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NRR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 380 ($4.95) to GBX 340 ($4.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 249 ($3.24) on Wednesday. Newriver Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.50 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 374.50 ($4.88).

In related news, insider Allan Lockhart purchased 17,600 shares of Newriver Reit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,045.46).

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT pic (ticker: NRR) is a premium listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and EPRA indices. The Company is a specialist real estate investor, asset manager and developer focused solely on the UK retail and leisure sector. Founded in 2009, NewRiver is one of the UK's largest owner/managers of convenience-led shopping centres with assets under management of £1.3 billion principally comprising 33 UK wide shopping centres together with further nationwide retail and leisure assets.

