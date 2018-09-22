Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (LILAK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of LILAK opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C in the 1st quarter worth about $74,957,000. Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,511,000 after purchasing an additional 998,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,787,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 219,100 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C in the 1st quarter worth about $25,362,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

