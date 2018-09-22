LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases Shares of 2,286 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $90.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

