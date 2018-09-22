Lennox International Inc. (LII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $11.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NYSE LII opened at $216.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.32. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $169.52 and a 1 year high of $229.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 750.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $52,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,260 shares of company stock worth $2,009,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

