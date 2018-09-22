Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 284,335 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 800,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 991.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,163,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,080 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,764,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 4,949 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $56,567.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,263.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

