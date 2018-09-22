Leerink Swann Comments on Myriad Genetics, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 18th. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MYGN. Barclays lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.19.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $3,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,261,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,790.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,672 shares of company stock worth $7,572,215. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $276,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 265.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 106,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $906,000.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

