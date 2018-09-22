Lear (LEA) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Buckingham Research Analysts

Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.28.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear stock opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $152.62 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Lear will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.