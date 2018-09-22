Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,972 Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Bemis by 3.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bemis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bemis by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bemis in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bemis in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group cut Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bemis in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bemis from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE:BMS opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Bemis had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.88%.

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

