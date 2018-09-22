Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,223,000 after purchasing an additional 188,415 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,269,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after purchasing an additional 178,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period.

KMX opened at $78.17 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. CarMax’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CarMax from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $135,127.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 74,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $5,726,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,636,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,816 shares of company stock worth $50,495,526 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

