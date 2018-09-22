Laurion Capital Management LP Has $273,000 Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $21,417,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,095,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $712,281.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 8,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,013,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,554 shares of company stock worth $3,423,012. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $116.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.