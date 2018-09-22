Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 29,226 Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 105.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,226 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Praxair were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,614,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,243,000 after acquiring an additional 113,554 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Praxair by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,015,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 181,847 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Praxair by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,676,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,596 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxair by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Praxair by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,080,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PX opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Praxair, Inc. has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $168.54.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. research analysts forecast that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Praxair from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.42.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

