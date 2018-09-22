Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC remained flat at $$7.71 during midday trading on Friday. 1,047,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,793. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $977.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, VP Glen Hawk sold 20,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $168,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maxwell J. Downing sold 118,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $966,331.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,352 shares of company stock worth $1,184,623 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,020 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 221,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,697 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

