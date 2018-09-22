Landstar System (LSTR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

LSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.65 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $121.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total transaction of $358,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,369,000 after purchasing an additional 764,662 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,005,000 after acquiring an additional 130,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 157.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,274,000 after acquiring an additional 324,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.