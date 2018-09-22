Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $943.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $4.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.25. 734,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $94.80 and a twelve month high of $128.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total value of $358,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,063.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 890.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

