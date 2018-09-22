Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

TSE LIF traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.70. 180,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,051. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$19.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.55.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Mark James Fuller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.05 per share, with a total value of C$72,150.00.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.