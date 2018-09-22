L Brands (LB) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded L Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.76.

NYSE:LB opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,861,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,414 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 33.3% in the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 3,364,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,078,000 after purchasing an additional 840,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in L Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,772,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in L Brands by 821.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,707,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in L Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,622,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

