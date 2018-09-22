KLX (KLXI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

KLXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered KLX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KLX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Get KLX alerts:

Shares of KLXI stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. KLX has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 6.67.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. KLX had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that KLX will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXI. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in KLX by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in KLX by 2,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in KLX in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLX in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in KLX in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About KLX

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for KLX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.