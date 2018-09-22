Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Receives $18.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.25%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $609,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 78.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

