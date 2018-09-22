Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

KIN opened at $13.15 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,453,019.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,543,200. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.