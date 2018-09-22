Kier Group plc (KIE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 46 on December 3rd

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

KIE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,038 ($13.52). 1,083,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,724. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 942 ($12.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,505 ($19.60).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,495.80 ($19.48).

Kier Group plc provides construction services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, design and build, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

