Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €86.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.50 ($66.86) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.44 ($85.39).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €67.04 ($77.95) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 12 month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

