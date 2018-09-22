Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of -447.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of KW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.60. 1,282,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,525. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.37. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.78 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KW. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

