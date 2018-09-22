KB Home to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE KBH opened at $25.37 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. KB Home had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 21.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 119,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 257.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,568,242.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $2,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,291,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

