Juniper Networks (JNPR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $155,974.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $426,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,160. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6,618.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 794.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

