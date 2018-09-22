Juniper Networks (JNPR) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $155,974.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $1,130,160 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 6,618.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 794.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 86.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

