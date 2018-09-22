JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Metro (B4B3) a €12.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. equinet set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Commerzbank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Societe Generale set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.43 ($15.62).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €13.47 ($15.66) on Friday. Metro has a one year low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

