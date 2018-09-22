John E. Davis Sells 3,333 Shares of Cryolife Inc (CRY) Stock

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) VP John E. Davis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $112,855.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John E. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryolife alerts:

On Thursday, July 26th, John E. Davis sold 3,391 shares of Cryolife stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $105,121.00.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. Cryolife Inc has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $35.05.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.08 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cryolife by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cryolife by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryolife by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cryolife by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.