Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 112.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 140.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 77,026 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,407,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,542,000 after purchasing an additional 112,586 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.20.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. DISH Network had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,153,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,921.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,050 in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

