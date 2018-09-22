Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.37 Million Position in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,227 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SCANA were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SCANA by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,493,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,241,000 after acquiring an additional 442,473 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of SCANA by 138.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 240,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 139,710 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of SCANA by 258.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SCANA by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 477,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of SCANA by 13.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCG opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SCANA Co. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. SCANA had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that SCANA Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

