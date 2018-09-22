Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.35 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NYSE:JHG opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $592.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 37.79%. research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 30,668,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,601 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 10,153,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,995,000 after purchasing an additional 937,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,187,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,286,000 after purchasing an additional 603,617 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 85.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,249,000 after purchasing an additional 547,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $5,197,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.