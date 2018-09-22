Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 113,888 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,888 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $35.48 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 16.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Chunghwa Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

