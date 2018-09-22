J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($16.93) to GBX 1,360 ($17.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.32) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,235.70 ($16.10).

LON JDW opened at GBX 1,325 ($17.26) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 926.50 ($12.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,346.14 ($17.53).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

In other news, insider John Hutson purchased 8,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,263 ($16.45) per share, for a total transaction of £105,889.92 ($137,931.38).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

