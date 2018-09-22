J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 186.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 16,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,818.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $61,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,018 shares of company stock worth $4,630,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

