Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

ITRN stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.92 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 32.97%. equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 196,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,702,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after buying an additional 586,393 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

