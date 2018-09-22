ITT (ITT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, ITT’s shares have outperformed the industry. Going forward, the company’s three-pronged strategy is expected to drive growth through optimizing execution, effective capital deployment as well as growth and innovation. ITT has been enjoying broad-based strength in end markets like chemical, petrochemical, rotorcraft, aerospace and electric vehicles. The company is also improving its operational efficacy on the back of meaningful restructuring moves. Even so, ongoing Lean transformation program is also expected to boost up ITT’s margins in the quarters ahead. Over the last 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has been revised upwards for both 2018 and 2019.”

Get ITT alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.89.

NYSE:ITT opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. ITT has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.