Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRWD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 29,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $583,632.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at $583,632.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,239 shares of company stock worth $3,614,206 over the last ninety days. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,659,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 64,788 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.61 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,073.20% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.