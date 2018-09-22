Iradimed (IRMD) PT Set at $35.00 by Roth Capital

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) has been assigned a $35.00 price target by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Iradimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.13 and a beta of 1.49. Iradimed has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 8.99%. equities analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis X. Casey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,611,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 96,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,507,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,967.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,556 shares of company stock worth $6,209,841. Insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 3,722.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

