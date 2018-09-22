iQuant (IQT) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

iQuant (CURRENCY:IQT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, iQuant has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. iQuant has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of iQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Iquant.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00282126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00152369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.78 or 0.06812478 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009051 BTC.

iQuant Token Profile

iQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. iQuant’s official website is www.5iquant.org . iQuant’s official Twitter account is @iQuantChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

iQuant Token Trading

iQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Iquant. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

